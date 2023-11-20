Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com for a Big RT Interview ahead of its initial UK release, Spall described the movie as "a fish out of water tale, a chalk and cheese relationship and then a bit of a mystery".

He added: "But the atmosphere and general tone of it, which you cannot ever judge in the script, I think is this slightly hypnotic, strange thing."

If you've watched the film and experienced that hypnotic atmosphere for yourself, you might be looking for some answers as to quite what happened at the end of the rather enigmatic movie.

Read on to have the It Snows in Benidorm ending explained.

It Snows in Benidorm ending explained: Where was Peter's brother?

It Snows in Benidorm follows meteorology-obsessed Mancunian bank worker Peter Riordan after he is let go from his steady job and decides to pay his expat brother in Benidorm a rare visit.

When he gets there, his brother appears to have vanished without a trace, and so throughout the film, we watch Peter as he tries to get to the bottom of the mystery.

While doing so, he encounters an array of sometimes rather eccentric locals, including Alex (Sarita Choudhury) – a burlesque performer who is an old acquaintance of his brother – and a Sylvia Plath-obsessed police chief.

As the film continues, Peter's journey of self-discovery becomes the main focus, and his friendship with Alex develops into something more romantic as he comes out of his shell in these unfamiliar surroundings.

Towards the end of the film, Peter faints and is taken to hospital – where Alex pays him a visit, and he explains to her that he wants to go to the beach and "feel the sun touching me".

The film ends with them cuddling up to each other on the beach where they talk about spending their life together.

Daniel's whereabouts are never explicitly revealed, but it becomes clear that his disappearance is linked to his various dodgy ties to organised crime.

But this aspect of the plot slowly fades into the background, and the film instead becomes about how breaking from his routine and diving out of his comfort zone has helped Peter discover more about himself and forge a meaningful relationship.

