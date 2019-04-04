And adult cast members James McAvoy, Bill Hader, Jessica Chastain, Jay Ryan, Isaiah Mustafa, James Ransome and Andy Bean seemed more than happy to be following in their young co-star’s footsteps, as you can see in the gallery (and tweets) below.

Bill Hader, Finn Wolfhard and Jessica Chastain promote It: Chapter Two, Getty

The adult cast of It: Chapter Two, Getty

Cast and crew of "It: Chapter Two" speaks onstage at CinemaCon 2019 Warner Bros (Getty)

The entire Losers Club is here at #CinemaCon for #ItChapter2, both young and old versions. The only one missing is Jaeden Martell. James McAvoy: "He's too talented and he threatens me, so I made him disappear." — Devan Coggan (@devancoggan) April 3, 2019

For now, this is the closest we’ll get to a look at the action in It: Chapter Two – a short teaser was played at CinemaCon, however at the time of writing nothing has been released to the wider public.

But based on this cast alone, we’re betting fans will be more than happy to face Pennywise one more time.

It: Chapter Two is released in September