The picture on his T-shirt is, of course, taken from his 1988 black comedy Vampire's Kiss – a shot that has since been given new life as the popular "you don't say?" internet meme. How very meta of him.

Guns N' Roses posted the picture on their Facebook page last night, while a follow-up photo shows Cage joining Axl Rose and co on stage in Last Vegas, captioned, "last bow in Vegas!"

Is Nicolas Cage their newest member? We can only hope.

