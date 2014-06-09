Is this the greatest picture of Nicolas Cage ever?
The actor cements his legend status by being snapped in a ridiculous outfit backstage at a Guns N' Roses concert
Nicolas Cage wearing a purple cowboy hat, chaps with tassels and a T-shirt with his own face on it – it's the picture you never knew you always wanted.
The actor, famous for films such as Con Air and The Wicker Man, was snapped next to comedian Andrew Dice Clay (wearing a leather ensemble and fingerless gloves, of course) backstage at a Guns N' Roses concert.
See for yourself below
The picture on his T-shirt is, of course, taken from his 1988 black comedy Vampire's Kiss – a shot that has since been given new life as the popular "you don't say?" internet meme. How very meta of him.
Guns N' Roses posted the picture on their Facebook page last night, while a follow-up photo shows Cage joining Axl Rose and co on stage in Last Vegas, captioned, "last bow in Vegas!"
Is Nicolas Cage their newest member? We can only hope.