But on her way she bumps into Monsieur Jean - a deviation from the original animated version - and asks him if he's forgotten something.

"I believe I have. The problem is, I can't remember what!" he replies.

That's almost a word-for-word quote from Neville Longbottom's line in Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, when Hermione Granger (that is, Watson again!) spots his Remembrall and tells him: "I've read about those. When the smoke turns red, it means you've forgotten something."

"The only problem is I can't remember what I've forgotten," says the absent-minded Neville.

Beauty and the Beast will be released in the UK on 17th March 2017