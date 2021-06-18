In the Heights director explains process behind casting the lead roles

Director Jon M. Chu has explained the process behind casting the lead roles for the new movie musical In the Heights, explaining that it was important they found actors who were equally adept at singing, dancing, and acting.

The In the Heights cast includes Anthony Ramos, Leslie Grace and Melissa Barrera in leading roles alongside supporting turns from the likes of Jimmy Smits, Olga Merediz, Corey Hawkins and Lin-Manuel Miranda himself.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press at a Q&A before the film’s release, the filmmaker explained, “We had to find people who could speak all the languages of the movie, go from dialogue and acting to music, to movement and express it not just as a performance.

“All these people, what they brought when I first met them was truthfulness, the truthfulness from Lin’s music that he wrote about the streets that he grew up in, and the love that Quiara put in the words that these people had to be able to understand instinctively, and translate it and express it in any way possible – whether it was dialogue or music.”

The film is adapted from Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes’ hit Broadway show of the same name, and had been in development for years before finally making it to the big screen.

Miranda has previously explained that, in years gone by, he had been told to hire an established big-name star for one of the leading roles after being informed that Latinos did not test well internationally.

Speaking to Empire, he said, “Nothing against that recording artist, but it would have been the most Hollywood version. We went in [this time] saying, ‘Our cast is going to be a mix of people you’ve heard of, and stars we’re going to make, so that they go on to test international.’ You can’t have international stars unless you take chances on Latino talent, on Black and brown talent.”

Since the film was released in the US, Miranda and Chu have faced criticism for a lack of representation for dark-skinned Afro-Latinos in the cast, which led Miranda to tweet an apology message earlier this week.

“I started writing In the Heights because I didn’t feel seen,” he wrote. “And over the past 20 years all I wanted was for us – ALL of us – to feel seen.

“I’m seeing the discussion around Afro-Latino representation in our film this weekend and it is clear that many in our dark-skinned Afro-Latino community don’t feel sufficiently represented within it, particularly among the leading roles.

“I can hear the hurt and frustration over colourism, of feeling unseen in the feedback. I hear that without sufficient dark-skinned Afro-Latino representation, the work feels extractive of the community we wanted so much to represent with pride and joy. In trying to paint a mosaic of this community, we fell short. I’m truly sorry.”