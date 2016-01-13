While the house gets plenty of attention on the property listing sites, buyers don't actually want to sleep, live and bring up their kids in the place where the fictional murderer did his worst.

Owners Scott and Barbara Lloyd have been looking for a buyer for the house since last summer, but they’ve had to drop the asking price from $300,000 (about £278,000) to $250,000 (£173,000).

But it's not all that creepy, because while the foyer and dining room of the house are in the film, the basement pit where the killer kept his victims doesn't actually exist, because those horrifying scenes were filmed on a soundstage.

So, if you're in the market for a house in Pennsylvania, you should take a look...