Karen Gillan-starring Jumanji sequel Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle gives a bit of an update to the original’s board-game format, reinventing the devilish tabletop action with a 90s-style video game that sucks in our heroes and forces them to fight to survive.

The end result is a fun, popcorn movie with great performances from Gillan and co-stars Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Jack Black and Kevin Hart – but it clearly wasn’t nearly authentic enough for one fan, who’s created some brilliant retro art to recreate Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle as exactly the sort of side-scrolling 90s beat-em-up that the film is riffing on.