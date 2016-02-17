100542

The narrow, bustling streets would totally be a huge, escalator-filled world of shopping wonder...

Forget drinking a pint of Butterbeer in The Three Broomsticks, American Harry would be taking kegs of the stuff to parties and getting loaded with his pals...

Draco would never let Hufflepuff come to his jock parties...

They'd try to get into Draco's cliquey parties but not quite make it unless they had a lot of mead to offer...

They'd always sit together in The Great Hall and practice for competitions. Even the threat of Voldemort wouldn't stop them doing those calculations...

The all-round good guys who Dumbledore would keep praising for their services to the school...

Ugh, what a drag for all those underage 18-year-olds! But Hermione would discover a spell to create a convincing fake ID...

Hermione and Ron's parents would come — but the Dursley's definitely wouldn't...

Endless Hogwarts exposés...

WIth a younger driving age in most US states, the kids could forget about the Hogwarts Express and go on a road trip instead...

So.totally.magical.

