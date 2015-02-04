Set in 1947, director Bill Condon's take on Mitch Cullin's novel A Slight Trick of the Mind finds Holmes living out his retirement keeping bees on a remote farm, before a 50-year-old unsolved case pulls him back into the world of deduction – even as his mind is deteriorating with age.

McKellen won't be elderly and decrepit for the entire movie though, which will feature flashbacks to Holmes’s heyday in the early 1900s and his time journeying in Japan.

Milo Parker plays the detective's young confidant Roger, with Laura Linney and Hattie Morahan also among the cast.

Mr Holmes is due for release later this month

