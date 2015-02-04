Ian McKellen looks older than Gandalf in first clip from Sherlock Holmes film
The actor plays the retired detective at 93 years of age in upcoming movie Mr Holmes
Ian McKellen is a youthful and sprightly 75, so he had to slap on plenty of make-up to transform himself into a 93 year old Sherlock Holmes for his upcoming film, Mr Holmes.
There were clearly prosthetics involved too, as the detective's famous aqualine (beaky) nose is present and correct in the first clip from the movie, as shared on McKellen's Facebook page (watch it here).
Set in 1947, director Bill Condon's take on Mitch Cullin's novel A Slight Trick of the Mind finds Holmes living out his retirement keeping bees on a remote farm, before a 50-year-old unsolved case pulls him back into the world of deduction – even as his mind is deteriorating with age.
McKellen won't be elderly and decrepit for the entire movie though, which will feature flashbacks to Holmes’s heyday in the early 1900s and his time journeying in Japan.
Milo Parker plays the detective's young confidant Roger, with Laura Linney and Hattie Morahan also among the cast.
More like this
Watch the clip from Mr Holmes here
Mr Holmes is due for release later this month
Post by Ian McKellen.