The teaser sees George Mackay's rebellious graffiti artist Toby force a break-in at the house of Hugh Bonneville's wealthy former High Court Judge Sir Hector Blake – where he soon discovers some sort of shocking secret.

Netflix has released an intriguing trailer for I Came By – the very first film from the streamer's UK Features slate.

"I was reading about that judge," he tells his friend Jay (Percelle Ascott) at the start of the clip, and although we soon learn that Hector is a revered judge who champions refugees and wins awards, it appears Toby is not convinced.

"It's a publicity stunt," he tells Jay, whom he is frequently seen to disagree with in the trailer.

Meanwhile, a news report tells us that "the elusive I Came By taggers are back to haunt the city's rich".

We also get a first look at Kelly Macdonald – whose character's name has not yet been revealed – as she scolds Toby, telling him: "You're 23 and what have you achieved?"

Later, we see a glimpse of the shocking break-in, with Toby telling Jay: "I don't know what I saw."

And at the end of the trailer, we hear some sinister comments from Sir Hector Blake himself.

"I really tried to be kind," he says. "But I had this rage that was so liberating, so empowering. Do you want to know what happened?"

The trailer also teases us that "the darkest secrets always come to light" – so whatever Blake is hiding, it certainly seems to be something deeply troubling.

The film is directed by BAFTA-winner Babak Anvari (Under the Shadow) and according to Netflix, it will channel "Classic Hitchcockian suspense via contemporary themes of ‘Establishment’ privilege and corruption."

The official synopsis reads: "A pair of rebellious, young graffiti writers, Toby and Jay regularly target the homes of the UK’s wealthy elite and ruling class.

"When Toby breaks into the home of renowned former High Court Judge Sir Hector Blake he discovers a shocking secret that leads him on a journey endangering himself and those closest to him."

I Came By will be released in select cinemas on Friday 19th August 2022 and on Netflix on Wednesday 31st August 2022.

