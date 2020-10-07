Hubie Halloween sees Sandler in the role of Hubie Dubois, a man who tries to keep the people of his small town safe on the spookiest night of the year - but on one fateful night, comes face-to-face with real monsters.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Hubie Halloween.

Hubie Halloween is released exclusively on Netflix on Wednesday 7th October.

In order to watch, you'll need a Netflix subscription, which costs between £5.99 and £11.99 per month, depending on which plan you choose.

Head to the Netflix website to start your subscription, with 50 per cent off for your first two months.

Hubie Halloween cast

Maya Rudolph and Tim Meadows in Hubie Halloween on Netflix Netflix

Sandler has a lot of friends in Hollywood and nowhere is that more obvious than in the cast of Hubie Halloween, which is littered with big name stars.

Alongside Sandler himself, the film features his regular collaborators Kevin James (as a local cop), Steve Buscemi (as a mysterious monster) and Rob Schneider (in a supporting role).

Boston Legal star Julie Bowen also appears as Hubie's crush, appropriately named Violet Valentine, while Academy Award nominee June Squibb plays his mother.

American comedy stars Maya Rudolph (The Good Place), Tim Meadows (Mean Girls), and Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live) will also appear as friends helping Hubie to save the town from monsters.

Rounding out the main cast, we have Ray Liotta (Goodfellas), Michael Chiklis (The Shield) and Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp as Violet's son, Tommy.

Hubie Halloween plot

For many years, local man Hubie Dubois has tirelessly spent Halloween ensuring that the people of his small hometown are safe and happy.

However, his efforts are largely mocked, to such an extent that many of the residents actually go out of their way to wind him up on the annual holiday.

But on one fateful year, Hubie discovers real monsters causing havoc on Halloween, but to his frustration none of the townsfolk believe him.

As a result, it falls on him to become a hero and save the town from a mysterious supernatural threat.

Hubie Halloween trailer

Check out the zany first trailer below, which showcases Sandler's trademark style of comedy in abundance:

Hubie Halloween is streaming on Netflix.