“So on Sully we went back to New York and shot on the ferries there,” Alan Robert Murray told us.

“And actually we wrangled an airbus A320 and set it up with microphones and flew from Phoenix to Texas to record the aeroplane.”

“We always are interested in authenticity in movies,” added Bub Asman, “but on this one in particular I think it sort of drove us from the beginning to the end.”

“I think [when] coming up with the sound of the birds impacting the aeroplane, we actually met with Captain Sullenberger,” Murray went on.

“So we had a 30 minute interview with him, and he related everything he had heard in the cockpit and tried to recreate that accurately and dynamically. I think those were the difficulties and the hardest things on that project.”

