What time are the Oscar nominations revealed?

The nominees for the 2018 Academy Awards will be revealed from precisely 1.22pm GMT on Tuesday 23rd January.

Where can I watch the Oscar nominations?

The Oscars livestream is available to watch at this link and below.

Who will be reading them out?

The readers are yet to be announced, but if last year’s line-up us anything to go by, we can expect it to be Oscar winners and nominees from previous years.

The 90th Academy Awards will be held on Sunday 4th March 2018