Technically the first chapter in a two-part (or possibly even three-part) finale for the long-running series, the film includes all manner of daring stunts and high-octane car chases, not to mention a jaw-dropping cameo in its closing moments .

With every entry in the Fast & Furious franchise , Vin Diesel and co somehow find a way to make the action even more enjoyably outlandish, and they once again pulled out all the stops for the latest instalment - Fast X .

The film also boasts the series' most star-studded cast to date, including Jason Momoa as new villain Dante Reyes, no fewer than four Oscar winners in the shape of Helen Mirren, Brie Larson, Rita Moreno, and Charlize Theron, and franchise stalwarts such as Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordana Brewster and, of course, Diesel himself.

If you've still not managed to watch the film since its release on 19th May, you might be wondering if it's available to stream yet – read on for everything you need to know.

How to watch Fast X - is it streaming?

As of Monday 19th June 2023, the film is now available to rent and own on digital platforms – including Amazon Prime Video and Google Play – at a price point of £15.99 for rental and £19.99 for purchase.

However, if you'd rather see all the action unfold on the big screen – undoubtedly the best way to watch it – there's no need to worry, as one month on from its original release it is still showing at a number of cinemas around the country.

Will Fast X be free with any streaming service?

It seems likely that Fast X will eventually be available to stream for free with a subscription to one of the major streaming services – but it's not yet entirely clear which platform this will be or when it might become available.

Previously, all the earlier entries in the series were available on Sky Cinema and NOW, however now only the first seven films are available to stream on that platform, while the more recent three, including spin-off Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, have been removed.

To confuse matters further, F9, the most recent entry in the franchise before Fast X, is now available to stream on Netflix, where none of the other films are currently streaming.

It therefore remains to be seen which platform Fast X will eventually land on – but we'll let you know as soon as we find out!

Fast X is now available to own and rent on digital platforms. Find out how to rewatch all the Fast & Furious movies in order.

