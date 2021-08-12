Disney Plus confirms Home Alone reboot release date and teases story details

Disney Plus has revealed that the previously announced Home Alone reboot will launch on the streamer this Christmas.

The brand new film, titled Home Sweet Home Alone, will premiere exclusively on the platform on Friday 12th November, with Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Rob Delaney (Catastrophe) and Aisling Bea (This Way Up) among the cast.

Three months until we’re #HomeSweetHomeAlone. The all-new Original Movie starts streaming November 12 on #DisneyPlus and stars Ellie Kemper, Rob Delaney, Archie Yates, Aisling Bea, Kenan Thompson, Tim Simons, Pete Holmes, Devin Ratray, Ally Maki, and Chris Parnell. pic.twitter.com/kXhI7qzAk5 — Disney+ (@disneyplus) August 12, 2021

The film centres on Max Mercer, played by Jojo Rabbit star Archie Yates, who is described as “a mischievous and resourceful young boy” who finds himself alone in his house after his family head to Japan for the holidays.

Much like the first Home Alone movie, Max’s time alone is interrupted by a pair of thieves – this time a married couple attempting to retrieve a priceless heirloom from the house.

According to Disney, “Hilarious hijinks of epic proportions ensue, but despite the absolute chaos, Max comes to realize that there really is no place like home sweet home.”

The supporting cast also includes Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live), Tim Simons (Veep), Pete Holmes (The Secret Life of Pets 2), Ally Maki (Toy Story 4), and Chris Parnell (Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues), while Devin Ratray – who played Buzz McCallister in the first two Home Alone films – also has a role.

It’s also been rumoured that Macaulay Culkin will make a cameo appearance in the film, reprising his role as Kevin McCallister

The film is helmed by Dirty Grandpa director Dan Mazer, from a screenplay by Mikey Day & Streeter Seidell – based on John Hughes’ original screenplay for the first Home Alone in 1990.

Home Sweet Home Alone is released on Disney Plus on Friday 12th November.