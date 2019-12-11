Meanwhile, newcomer Archie Yates will play a mischievous child in the lead role, although notably he is not expected to be named Kevin McCallister (the character portrayed by Macaulay Culkin in the first two films).

Yates is making his acting debut imminently with the release of Taika Waititi's Jojo Rabbit, an edgy satirical comedy, set to be a big awards contender this year.

Ellie Kemper in Netflix's Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

The new Home Alone film will debut exclusively on the streaming service Disney+, which has already launched in the United States, but won't be arriving in the UK until the end of March 2020.

More like this

Dan Mazer is directing the movie, having previously helmed comedies I Give It a Year and Dirty Grandpa, while the script will be penned by Streeter Seidell and Mikey Day of Saturday Night Live fame.

While not originally a Disney brand, the Home Alone film series was recently taken on by the colossal movie studio after its purchase of Twentieth Century Fox.

The family comedy franchise hasn't had a theatrical release since 1997 with Home Alone 3, as both the fourth and fifth instalments were made for television in 2002 and 2012 respectively.

The announcement of another sequel was met with a lukewarm response back in August this year, with original star Macaulay Culkin mocking the idea on his Twitter account.

Advertisement

The Home Alone reboot has no confirmed release date at the time of writing.