Hocus Pocus 2 trailer sees spooktacular return of Sanderson Sisters

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy reprise their roles as the sinister Sanderson Sisters, who will once again be wreaking havoc on the town of Salem, Massachusetts.

Set your alarms for spooky season because this Halloween will see long-awaited sequel Hocus Pocus 2 arrive on Disney Plus , with all three original leads reuniting for the much-anticipated project.

Once again, it will be down to a group of school kids to put an end to their reign of terror, with rising stars Whitney Peak (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Belissa Escobedo (American Horror Stories) and newcomer Lilia Buckingham playing the young heroes.

Also joining the Hocus Pocus family for this belated instalment are Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham, Arrested Development's Tony Hale and Veep's Sam Richardson.

Check out the Hocus Pocus 2 teaser trailer below, that should have no trouble drumming up excitement for the new film, which will forego a cinema release to land directly on Disney Plus in September.

The original Hocus Pocus film came out back in 1993 and was initially deemed a disappointment by Disney after failing to drive ticket sales at the box office.

However, the film has become a cult favourite in subsequent decades, with many people making a cherished tradition out of watching it every year as part of their Halloween celebrations.

Original director Kenny Ortega is not returning for Hocus Pocus 2 with Anne Fletcher taking over the reins, whose previous projects include dance flick Step Up, romcom 27 Dresses and action-comedy Hot Pursuit.

Hocus Pocus 2 comes to Disney Plus on Friday 30th September 2022. Check out more of our Film and Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

