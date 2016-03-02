And this time when we head to East High (oh those Wildcats) we'll be meeting the silent villains of the original trilogy – the rival West High Knights. It sounds like a West Side Story basketball throwdown waiting to happen.

Original boss Kenny Ortega won't be back to helm the new movie though. Director's Guild Award nominee Jeffrey Hornaday (Disney Channel’s Teen Beach Movie, Teen Beach 2) is attached to direct and choreograph this time around.

It's still not clear whether Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens' Troy and Gabriella will pop along for a song, but we're sure fans will be eager to see them returning. After all, they did nab two Emmy Awards among a host of other gongs.

More like this

"High School Musical is part of Disney Channel's DNA," Disney Channel President Gary Marsh said in the release. "It embodies all that we stand for. As a way of continuing to embrace that heritage, we're excited to announce 'the start of something new' as we launch a search for a new class of East High Wildcats to star in a fourth instalment of the High School Musical franchise."

Advertisement

They've some reputation to live up to, though, if they're going to be as popular as the original kids of East High...