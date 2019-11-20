Speaking to Men’s Health, he said, “The cape is in the closet. It's still mine.

"I'm not just going to sit quietly in the dark as all this stuff is going on. I've not given up the role. There's a lot I have to give for Superman yet. A lot of storytelling to do. A lot of real, true depths to the honesty of the character I want to get into."

Although a range of DC projects are currently slated for release, including a new Batman film with Robert Pattinson replacing Ben Affleck in the lead role and sequels to both Suicide Squad and Aquaman, the Man of Steel is not currently scheduled to appear in any upcoming projects.

It therefore remains to be seen when we will next see Cavill in action in a new Superman movie – although we could get another glimpse of him in the role if fans demands to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut of Justice League are met.

Last year, reports had suggested that the star was set to part ways with Warner Bros., but based on what Cavill has had to say, those claims now look to be inaccurate.