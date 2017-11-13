“There’s nothing to cover it up,” Cavill explained in an interview with Fox 5. “What we do is try to pull it back from the top of the lip as much as possible. They wax it up and then I have dots all over my face”.

The dots in question were then used for CGI that was applied in post-production. You can listen to Cavill’s full answer below, around the 4:50 mark.

Justice League is released in UK cinemas on 17th November