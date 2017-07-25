Re-shooting parts of the movie (otherwise known as "additional photography") has cost approximately $25 million already, say the reports. But while Cavill must dash (ha) between the two movie productions, his moustache is not up for negotiation.

Paramount won't let the film star shave off his facial hair while production on Mission: Impossible is still taking place, so the moustache will have to be digitially removed from the Justice League footage.

The decision to re-shoot such large chunks of the movie and spend so much money is also pretty unusual, given "additional photography" usually takes a week or two and costs less than half of Justice League's bill.

The extra months of work have also caused huge scheduling problems because the comic book movie has a star-studded ensemble cast – and these are very busy actors we're talking about.

Luckily, Batman (Ben Affleck) and Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) are pretty free a the moment, but Ezra Miller is currently filming his role as Credence in the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them sequel. As that's a fellow Warner Bros movie it has reportedly been a little easier to get him back in his JL role as the Flash, but getting the whole thing done on time could be a close shave....