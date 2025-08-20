"[I’d do another] in a nanosecond," Mirren exclusively told Radio Times in an interview about the new film. "And it would be the team getting back together, which would be great.

"We did have a wonderful time shooting this. So all of us would jump at the chance, quite honestly."

Luckily for the cast, there's plenty of source material for further Thursday Murder Club adventures, with Osman having already published three follow-up novels, while the fifth book in the murder mystery series is set to be released in September.

Mirren went on to speak about her "real chemistry" with her Thursday Murder Club cast mate Brosnan, who she recently starred alongside on the TV series MobLand, in which they portrayed a married couple.

"They are totally different characters, but Pierce and I have a very similar way of working, which is serious without being too serious about ourselves," Mirren said.

"Neither of us is what you would call a method actor. We find a nice, comfortable seat to sit in with our scripts and just chill together.

"Pierce is my wonderful late discovery. I’d like to work with Pierce for the rest of my life. I feel that we have a real chemistry."

Alongside the titular quartet, the film also stars the likes of Naomi Ackie, Tom Ellis, David Tennant and Henry Lloyd-Hughes, while Chris Columbus is on directing duties.

Columbus previously expressed an interest in returning to direct sequels, telling Collider earlier this year: "Because of Richard Osman's writing, I was able to cast one of the best acting ensembles I've worked with since Harry Potter.

"Making this film was a dream. I truly hope I am fortunate enough to make a sequel. And another sequel. And another sequel..."

The Thursday Murder Club will stream on Netflix from Thursday 28th August 2025. Discover a world of crime & mystery with Sky Essential TV for just £15 a month.

