Well, at least that’s our speculation behind this brilliant casting news, which Mirren revealed in an interview with Elle saying she joined the film for “the fun of it”.

“I’ve always rather loved driving,” she told the magazine. “I said, ‘I’ll be in it, but only if I’m allowed to drive if I do drive in it.’”

“But we’ll see. We’ll see how it transpires.”

Watch out, world – considering the film’s other big new signing Charlize Theron is also an Oscar-winning actor, Fast & Furious 8 is starting to look like a major awards contender. Start your engines.

Fast & Furious 8 will be released in April 2017