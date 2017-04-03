However, given the longstanding rumours of Christensen’s potential involvement in this December’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi (perhaps in flashback or Force ghost form), many fans could see his inclusion on the panel as a way to reintroduce the actor to the wider Star Wars audience.

Still, whatever the truth it’s good to see the extended Star Wars family back together again. Mark Hamill can finally hand over those Father's Day cards he's been saving up.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi will be released in UK cinemas on 15th December