But now, thanks to “documentation regarding future Avatar plans” apparently seen by BBC News, we have four prospective titles, Avatar: The Way of Water, Avatar: The Seed Bearer, Avatar: The Tulkun Rider and Avatar: The Quest for Eywa.

The Way of the Water seems like a fitting title for the first sequel given that we already know the film will explore the world beneath the oceans of Pandora (the planet on which the franchise is set).

Cameron also revealed that Kate Winslet would be joining the Avatar series, telling Vanity Fair she had been cast to play "a character who's part of the Sea People, the reef people”.

The Quest for Eywa, meanwhile, appears to be a reference to the goddess of Pandora’s Na'vi people.

James Cameron's original 2009 Avatar movie remains the highest grossing film of all time at the worldwide box office with takings of $2.8 billion.

In the sequels, Zoe Saldana will reprise her role of the Na'vi princess Neytiri and Sam Worthington will also return as the human-turned-Na'vi Jake Sully.

Joining them will be Dr Grace Augustine, played by Sigourney Weaver, who told The Hollywood Reporter in October that "we just finished shooting 2 and 3" and that she is about to be "busy doing Avatar 4 and 5".

After its release date being pushed back numerous times, the first sequel is currently scheduled to come out in 2020, with the rest due to land in 2021, 2024 and 2025 respectively.