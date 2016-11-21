Has this fan solved the ending of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them?
Beware: here be spoilers
SPOILERS FOR THE ENDING TO FANTASTIC BEASTS AND WHERE TO FIND THEM
Of the many amazing powers the wizards and witches in Rowling's universe possess, their most incredible is remembering enough about Men in Black 2 to rip off its ending.
Remember, when they wiped the memory of the entire population of New York after a destructive rampage across Midtown?
Fantastic Beasts did the same thing, but instead of a Neuraliser, Newt Scamander seeded rain clouds with the venom from a 'Swooping Evil', which has the helpful property of 'obliviating bad memories.' Caught in the downpour – his No-Maj friend Jacob Kowalski, who promptly forgot all about his lady love Queenie and her world of magic.
Or did he?
We love this. The throwaway line about bad memories earlier in the film was easy to miss, but undoes what could have been a catastrophic mistake: a lot of bad things happen in Fantastic Beasts, but Jacob and Queenie was not one of them.