Fantastic Beasts did the same thing, but instead of a Neuraliser, Newt Scamander seeded rain clouds with the venom from a 'Swooping Evil', which has the helpful property of 'obliviating bad memories.' Caught in the downpour – his No-Maj friend Jacob Kowalski, who promptly forgot all about his lady love Queenie and her world of magic.

Or did he?

Advertisement

We love this. The throwaway line about bad memories earlier in the film was easy to miss, but undoes what could have been a catastrophic mistake: a lot of bad things happen in Fantastic Beasts, but Jacob and Queenie was not one of them.