The actor who will take over Harrison Ford's iconic role recently starred in Coen Brothers movie Hail Caesar!, and also featured in Francis Ford Coppola's 2009 film Tetro.

Back in March, reports suggested that Disney had narrowed the field to three young bounty hunters; out of them, Ehrenreich appears to have won the day.

Director Christopher Miller is also hard at work preparing for the film, set to be released in 2018. Sharing a picture of Han's original blaster from the 1977 movie, he said he couldn't wait "to get 'shooting'".

Now, wonder if they've cast a young Greedo yet...