Gillan has since assured us that there's a very good reason for her character Ruby Roundhouse's costume, posting on Twitter “Yes I'm wearing child sized clothes and YES there is a reason! The pay off is worth it, I promise!”

There have even been a number of theories attempting to explain the outfit – Jumanji is, after all, a fantasy film about a board game and is likely to be filled with deliberately cliched characters.

But now a new Instagram image posted by Gillan suggests the offending costume may not even be around for the entire film.

True, this could just be a shirt Gillan is wearing in her downtime between shooting but the khaki colour and epaulettes on the shoulders do scream safari to us.

Could this be a change of heart from the producers following the outcry about the original outfit? Highly unlikely. But it could be a hint that a costume change happens part way through the movie and that Gillan isn't necessarily playing the one-dimensional character some people have been assuming.