Harry Potter studio tour adds new permanent Dark Arts features
Muggles, prepare to be amazed. And probably scared. Bring your wands.
The Harry Potter Studio Tour is getting a spooky update just in time for Halloween thanks to the addition of a whole heap of Dark Arts attractions.
It might be an idea to start practicing your Patronus charms, as among the new experiences will be a re-creation of Malfoy Manor from the Deathly Hallows finale.
Yep, the creepy room with the long table, where in the film Lord Voldemort was seen walking barefoot among the dead. That one.
Oh yeah, the gigantic snake Nagini will be there too, just to make it a tad more chilling. And poor Muggle Studies professor Charity Burbage will be suspended in the air, moments from her horrible fate.
It’s the first new permanent addition since the attraction opened in 2012. To mark its opening, the tour is getting a Halloween makeover, with a themed feast and even Death Eaters wandering around the streets of Diagon Alley.
Plus, some well-known objects from Dark Arts store Borgin and Burkes will be on display, including the fateful vanishing cabinet. Some previously unseen props will also be revealed.
The new section will become available to the public from 14 October, with a two-week opening event taking place from Friday 17 October to 3 November.