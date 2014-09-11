Yep, the creepy room with the long table, where in the film Lord Voldemort was seen walking barefoot among the dead. That one.

Oh yeah, the gigantic snake Nagini will be there too, just to make it a tad more chilling. And poor Muggle Studies professor Charity Burbage will be suspended in the air, moments from her horrible fate.

More like this

It’s the first new permanent addition since the attraction opened in 2012. To mark its opening, the tour is getting a Halloween makeover, with a themed feast and even Death Eaters wandering around the streets of Diagon Alley.

Plus, some well-known objects from Dark Arts store Borgin and Burkes will be on display, including the fateful vanishing cabinet. Some previously unseen props will also be revealed.

Advertisement

The new section will become available to the public from 14 October, with a two-week opening event taking place from Friday 17 October to 3 November.