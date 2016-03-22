Of course it says 'I open at the close' on it and of course his boyfriend said yes because his partner couldn't be any more awesome if he tried.

Someone needs to give this man all of the house points ever.

Here they are in their Platform 9 3/4-themed t-shirts before the event.

More like this

This is the 'I'm about to do it' thumbs up

He totally said yes

Here's the ring and golden snitch ring box

Here's a close-up on the box, printed in brass on a 3D printer no less

Mr derrickjameswalker, we salute you!

Advertisement

All images via Imgur