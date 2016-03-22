Harry Potter fan casually proposes outside Hogwarts castle with 3D-printed snitch ring box
Give him all of the house points!
A Harry Potter fan proposed to his fellow Harry Potter-loving partner in front of Harry Potter World's Hogwarts castle, while wearing matching Harry Potter t-shirts with a golden snitch ring box he'd had made via a 3D printer...
SO MUCH GOOD STUFF ALL AT ONCE.
Of course it says 'I open at the close' on it and of course his boyfriend said yes because his partner couldn't be any more awesome if he tried.
Someone needs to give this man all of the house points ever.
Here they are in their Platform 9 3/4-themed t-shirts before the event.
This is the 'I'm about to do it' thumbs up
He totally said yes
Here's the ring and golden snitch ring box
Here's a close-up on the box, printed in brass on a 3D printer no less
Mr derrickjameswalker, we salute you!