A Harry Potter fan proposed to his fellow Harry Potter-loving partner in front of Harry Potter World's Hogwarts castle, while wearing matching Harry Potter t-shirts with a golden snitch ring box he'd had made via a 3D printer...

Advertisement

SO MUCH GOOD STUFF ALL AT ONCE.

Of course it says 'I open at the close' on it and of course his boyfriend said yes because his partner couldn't be any more awesome if he tried.

Someone needs to give this man all of the house points ever.

Here they are in their Platform 9 3/4-themed t-shirts before the event.

More like this
103788

This is the 'I'm about to do it' thumbs up

103789

He totally said yes

103791

Here's the ring and golden snitch ring box

103792

Here's a close-up on the box, printed in brass on a 3D printer no less

103794

Mr derrickjameswalker, we salute you!

Advertisement

All images via Imgur

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement