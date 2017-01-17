Evanna Lynch, known by Harry Potter fans as the films' kindly Ravenclaw Luna Lovegood, has decided to “take a break” from conventions, saying she feels artistically "stuck" at the point in her life when she was playing the character and that it’s time to move on.

In a post on Instagram, the actor writes “I feel like I'm stuck in my 18 year old self artistically when I actually have a lot more to say”, adding "sometimes life gives you an easy route that dulls your appetite for chasing your dreams... [I've] been living off a world I inhabited a decade ago”. Lynch says that she’s “different now” and wants to “create something else”.