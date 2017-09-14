The BBC film will follow the exhibition in the run up to its opening, and feature an exclusive interview with JK Rowling discussing some of the personal artefacts that will be on show.

And if that wasn't enough Harry Potter worship for you, Bloomsbury have announced that they will release not one, but two companion books: Harry Potter: A History of Magic - The Book of the Exhibition, and Harry Potter: A Journey Through A History of Magic.

The documentary, titled Harry Potter: A History of Magic, does not yet have an air date.