Harry Potter: A History of Magic documentary with JK Rowling to air on BBC
The special programme will mark the 20th anniversary of the release of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone
BBC have announced that they will air a Harry Potter documentary featuring an exclusive interview with JK Rowling to mark the 20th anniversary of the release of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone.
The one-off special will air on BBC2 in conjunction with the British Library's upcoming Harry Potter: A History of Magic exhibition, which will run from 20th October 2017 until 28th February 2018, and feature ancient texts and artworks that fit into Harry Potter lore, along with manuscripts and personal objects donated by Rowling. Famous fans will share readings of their favourite spells and potions.
The BBC film will follow the exhibition in the run up to its opening, and feature an exclusive interview with JK Rowling discussing some of the personal artefacts that will be on show.
And if that wasn't enough Harry Potter worship for you, Bloomsbury have announced that they will release not one, but two companion books: Harry Potter: A History of Magic - The Book of the Exhibition, and Harry Potter: A Journey Through A History of Magic.
The documentary, titled Harry Potter: A History of Magic, does not yet have an air date.