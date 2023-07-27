Kemper is joined in the cast by a couple of familiar faces – read on to find out where you might have seen them before.

Ellie Kemper plays Helen

Ellie Kemper plays Helen. Netflix

Who is Helen? A newly-divorced woman who has always lived as far from the edge as possible – and who signs up for the “Adventure of a Lifetime!” hiking the Appalachian Trail with a group of oddball strangers.

What else has Ellie Kemper been in? Kemper is best known for her roles as Erin Hannon in the The Office (US) and as the title character in Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, while film credits include Bridesmaids, 21 Jump Street and Home Sweet Home Alone.

Luke Grimes plays Jake

Luke Grimes as Jake. Netflix

Who is Jake? A friend of Helen's younger brother, who she previously dismissed as irresponsible - but soon sees in a new light while they connect on the survival course.

What else has Luke Grimes been in? Previous film credits for Grimes include as Marc Alan Lee in Clint Eastwood's American Sniper and Elliot Grey in the Fifty Shades series, while he has a starring role as Kayce Dutton in the hit TV show Yellowstone. Other TV credits include Brothers and Sisters and True Blood.

Nico Santos plays Hugh

Nico Santos plays Hugh. Netflix

Who is Hugh? Another hiker on the trip, who bonds with Helen – often by making fun of the other people on the course.

What else has Nico Santos been in? Santos has previously starred as Oliver T'sien in the hit film Crazy Rich Asians and as Mateo Liwanag in the sitcom Superstore, while he recently played the role of Recorder Theel in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3.

Shayvawn Webster plays Windy

Shayvawn Webster plays Windy. Netflix

Who is Windy? Another hiker on the group, who develops a crush on Jake.

What else has Shayvawn Webster been in? Webster has a recurring role last year as Detective Dani Vertiz in Law & Order, while other credits include episodes of Instinct, Devs and Blue Bloods.

Ben Cook plays Beckett

Ben Cook plays Beckett. Netflix

Who is Beckett? The leader of the survival course Helen is taking.

What else has Ben Cook been in? Cook has appeared extensively on stage on Broadway in productions such as Billy Elliott, Mean Girls, and West Side Story, while screen credits include episodes of 30 Rock, House of Cards, Veep, Law & Order: SVU and recurring roles in The First Lady and Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.

Alexander Koch plays Duncan

Alexander Koch plays Duncan. Netflix

Who is Duncan? Helen's younger brother and Jake's best friend.

What else has Alexander Koch been in? Koch had a regular role in the mystery series Under the Dome and appeared in several episodes of Lucifer season 5, while film credits include Black Bear and Sightless.

The cast also includes: Esteban Benito (Isn't it Romantic?) as Mason, Gus Birney (I'm Thinking of Ending Things) as Kaylee, Julia Shiplett (A Tourist's Guide to Love) as Sue, and Blythe Danner (Meet the Parents) in an undisclosed role.

Happiness for Beginners is released on Netflix on Thursday 27th July 2023.

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

