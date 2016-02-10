“Before seeing a frame of the television series, the Star Trek universe lit my imagination on fire.

“It is without exaggeration a dream come true to be crafting a brand new iteration of Star Trek with fellow franchise alum Alex Kurtzman and boldly going where no Star Trek series has gone before.”

Before Hannibal, Fuller also created Pushing Daisies, Wonderfalls and Dead Like Me – all of which featured a strong comedy element – and worked as a writer on the first season of Heroes. However it was Star Trek where he got his start, doing his very first work on spin-off Deep Space 9 before joining Star Trek: Voyager as a writer and rising though the ranks to co-producer. In other words, this is a bit of a homecoming for him.

“Bringing Star Trek back to television means returning it to its roots, and for years those roots flourished under Bryan’s devoted care,” said co-creator Alex Kurtzman.

“His encyclopaedic knowledge of Trek canon is surpassed only by his love for Gene Roddenberry’s optimistic future, a vision that continues to guide us as we explore strange new worlds.”

The new Star Trek series will air in 2017