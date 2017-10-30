The comic book character was a new entry in the most searched for Halloween costumes in 2016 following the release of DC movie Suicide Squad, but it's not the only movie-influenced Halloween search.

The 2017 adaptation of Stephen King's It clearly had an impact on movie goers Halloween habits this year, with 'Pennywise' coming in as a new entry in the top 20 most searched for costumes.

A cosplayer in character as Pennywise from It during MCM London Comic Con 2017 (Getty)

Other movie-related costume choices include The Joker (in at 6), Chucky (13) and the frankly unimaginative Superhero (14).

Check out the full Google search stats here.