Nice, right? Well, it was taken by august portrait photographer Annie Leibovitz.

In even better news, the feature also revealed that Jar Jar Binks – the much loathed buffoon from the prequel trilogy – is dead. Really dead. As in, bleached bones on the desolate planet of Jakku dead. Director J.J. Abrams revealed he "thought about putting Jar Jar Binks’s bones in the desert there. I’m serious! Only three people will notice, but they’ll love it.”

Advertisement

That might be a little harsh, even for such a despised gungan, but it could be worse...