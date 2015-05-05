Gwendoline Christie's character in Star Wars: The Force Awakens revealed
Plus, who killed Jar Jar Binks?
Brienne of Tarth is coming to a galaxy far, far away. Confirming rumours/fan theories/the bleeding obvious, a Star Wars-themed Vanity Fair cover shoot has outed Gwendoline Christie's character as the disco-ready Chrometrooper from the recent trailer.
The Game of Thrones actress will be called 'Captain Phasma' and we should all give J.J. Abrams and Lawrence Kasdan a round of applause for coming up with such a superb, Flash Gordon-esque name. She will apparently be working for the First Order – the successor to the evil Empire from the first trilogy. Here's a picture.
Nice, right? Well, it was taken by august portrait photographer Annie Leibovitz.
In even better news, the feature also revealed that Jar Jar Binks – the much loathed buffoon from the prequel trilogy – is dead. Really dead. As in, bleached bones on the desolate planet of Jakku dead. Director J.J. Abrams revealed he "thought about putting Jar Jar Binks’s bones in the desert there. I’m serious! Only three people will notice, but they’ll love it.”
That might be a little harsh, even for such a despised gungan, but it could be worse...