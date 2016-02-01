"I was very overexcited. I made no secret of the fact that I really campaigned for the part for a long time," she added. "And then I was delighted when JJ Abrams wanted to have me in the film and then wanted to cast me in this role that had originally been designed for a man."

So Game of Thrones fans who were disappointed that Brienne of Tarth got so little screen time in The Force Awakens will be pleased to hear they're getting more Phasma after all — on Episode VIII's new release date of 17th December 2017...