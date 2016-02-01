Gwendoline Christie's Captain Phasma will be back for Star Wars Episode VIII
So she wasn't crushed to death by the rubbish compactor, then...
Game of Thrones actor Gwendoline Christie has revealed that she will be back for Star Wars Episode VIII, despite her character Captain Phasma's seemingly fatal encounter with a rubbish compactor in The Force Awakens.
"I will be in the next Star Wars movie, " she told People at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.
"I was very overexcited. I made no secret of the fact that I really campaigned for the part for a long time," she added. "And then I was delighted when JJ Abrams wanted to have me in the film and then wanted to cast me in this role that had originally been designed for a man."
So Game of Thrones fans who were disappointed that Brienne of Tarth got so little screen time in The Force Awakens will be pleased to hear they're getting more Phasma after all — on Episode VIII's new release date of 17th December 2017...