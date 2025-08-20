Jack O'Connell, who recently had a much talked-about cameo in Boyle's 28 Years Later and is set for a larger role in its upcoming sequel The Bone Temple, is also said to be in negotiations to play Larry Lamb – the former editor of The Sun (not to be confused with the Gavin & Stacey star of the same name).

Graham's play premiered at London's Almeida Theatre in 2017 and follows events after Murdoch purchased the then-struggling The Sun newspaper in 1969 and hired Lamb as editor, bringing about a swift reversal in the paper's fortunes.

It starred Bertie Carvel as Murdoch and Richard Coyle as Lamb, and was nominated for a number of Olivier and Tony Awards following its transfer to the West End and Broadway, with Carvel's performance winning at both ceremonies.

According to Deadline's report, Graham has written the screenplay for this new film adaptation and the hope is for filming to commence in October, with StudioCanal financing.

Of course, this won't be the first time Boyle has taken a high-profile, influential and controversial real-world figure as the subject of a film – he previously helmed the 2015 biopic Steve Jobs, which saw Michael Fassbender star as the titular Apple co-founder.

The director recently made his return to feature filmmaking with the aforementioned 28 Years Later after a six-year gap, with his other notable pictures including Trainspotting, Slumdog Millionaire and 127 Hours.

