In a somewhat tonally jarring closing sequence, the audience is introduced to a character called Jimmy – played by Jack O'Connell – who was previously glimpsed as a child in the very opening scene of the film, set during the initial outbreak of the Rage Virus.

Jimmy – who appears to have modelled himself on Jimmy Savile – now looks set to play a major part in upcoming sequel 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple.

And however else you felt about his divisive scene in the new film, it can't be denied that it sets the stage very intriguingly for the follow-up – which will see Nia DaCosta (The Marvels) take over directing duties from Danny Boyle.

The sequel was filmed back-to-back with 28 Years Later, and so fans will have a shorter wait than they might usually expect between films.

So, with that in mind, when will 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple be released in UK cinemas? And which cast members will be returning? Read on for everything we know so far.

The good news for fans is that – notwithstanding any last-minute changes – we already know exactly when the film will arrive in cinemas. Not only that, there's not long to wait at all!

The film is scheduled for release on Friday 16th January 2026, so little more than half a year away. That should be just enough time to soak in the closing scene of 28 Years Later... right?

Where things get a little more complicated is when it comes to the third film in the trilogy.

The Bone Temple is intended as the middle chapter of a three-film arc, with Alex Garland having already penned the final movie and Danny Boyle hoping to return to direct – but Sony has not yet officially greenlit film three at this stage.

Instead, it depends on the box office performance of the first two films. The good news is that the first film has got off to a very solid start after its first week, so that bodes well – but we'll keep an eye out for any official developments.

If it does get confirmed, it obviously won't be possible for the third film to keep up the same pace in terms of release – given that it will still need to be shot – but hopefully there won't be too long a gap.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple cast

Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Alfie Williams in 28 Years Later. Sony Pictures Releasing

The second film in the new trilogy will once again be headlined by child star Alfie Williams – who has won wide praise from both fans and critics for his turn as Spike in his debut film role.

He won't be the only returnee, with Ralph Fiennes also back as the enigmatic Doctor Ian Kelson and Aaron Taylor-Johnson reprising his role as Spike's father Jamie, who will presumably be venturing to the mainland to go looking for his son.

Of course, there are a couple of notable stars who wont be returning for the follow-up, owing to the fact that their characters met tragic demises in the first film.

Swedish star Edvin Ryding and, more notably, Jodie Comer will both be absent, unless they are drafted back in to appear in any flashback sequences.

Then there's Jack O'Connell. The star – who recently impressed in another hit horror film, Sinners – made a brief but very notable appearance in 28 Years Later, and has been confirmed to play a major role as cult leader Jimmy in the follow-up.

Likewise, Emma Laird and Maura Bird are set to appear as members of his cult.

But the most intriguing piece of casting news of all pertains to Oscar winner and Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy, who had the lead role as bike courier Jim in the first 28 Days Later film all the way back in 2002.

Murphy was initially reported to appear in the first of the new films, only for those rumours to be proven wide of the mark, but we now know for certain that he'll be popping up briefly at the end of The Bone Temple before appearing in a more major role in the final film if it goes ahead.

We can't wait to see how he ties into the story!

Should we hear of any further additions to the cast, we'll post them right here.

28 Years Later: The Bone Temple plot

We don't have an official plot synopsis for the sequel as yet, but there are a few things that we do know – crucially including the fact that Jack O'Connell's Jimmy is set to play a major role after Spike is saved by his cult at the end of the previous movie.

We can also most likely expect Spike's father Jamie to head to the mainland as he looks to be reunited with his runaway son.

Perhaps he will seek out the help of Dr Kelson and that the pair will team up to go looking for Spike?

Meanwhile, the question of how baby Isla – who Spike took to Holy Island before venturing back to the mainland – might tie into events is also one worth considering.

We've also been given a little tease as to the thematic direction of the second film courtesy of an interview Danny Boyle did with The Independent.

"[The ending] is about reintroducing evil into what has been a compassionate environment," the director explained.

"I asked Alex [Garland] right at the beginning [of the writing process] to tell me the nature of each of the films. He said that the first film is about the nature of family. The second film is about the nature of evil."

That certainly sounds intriguing – especially with what we know about Jimmy so far – and it will be interesting to see exactly how the film goes about exploring evil.

Will it stick to the somewhat offbeat tone that was introduced at the end of 28 Years Later? We'll be waiting with bated breath for any updates.

Is there a 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple trailer?

We don't have a trailer for The Bone Temple just yet, but given the short gap between the two films it seems realistic to suggest that there can't be too long to wait before we see something.

But for the time being, there's an easy way to get a taste of what to expect in the sequel: by heading to the cinema and waiting for the closing sequence of 28 Years Later. It certainly tees up the follow-up!

28 Years Later is now showing in UK cinemas.

