"In July, Secret Cinema is heading back to the Catskills, NY for a sun-soaked, dance-fuelled Secret Cinema presents Dirty Dancing," reads a statement. "The 360-degree immersive world in a secret outdoor London location recreates Max Kellerman's famous holiday resort with all the intrigues, sing-a-longs and dances you want, and more!"

Tickets for the cinematic spectacular, running between 15-25th July, are now on sale.

The event is a revival of their 2013 show, which saw 12,000 attendees invade Hackney Downs Park for three nights to have the time of their lives.

Dirty Dancing follows Secret Cinema's take on zombie apocalypse classic 28 Days Later, which runs from 14th April to 29 May.