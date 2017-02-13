Then again, it’s hard to say exactly how that will translate to a wider audience reaction – high ratings don’t necessarily lead to high box office returns, and Marvel’s slightly unusual method of choosing test screening audiences from friends and family, rather than random people on the street, means there's both a possible element of bias in the mix and a difficulty in comparing Guardians’ score to other non-Marvel blockbusters.

With all that said, we’re still calling this as a great sign that director James Gunn hasn’t lost his touch. Roll on Vol. 2!

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 will be released in UK cinemas on 28th April