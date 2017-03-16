“We're trying to figure it out," he told Complex. "I'm trying to figure out what I want to do really, that's all it is. I got to figure out where I want to be, what I want to spend the next three years of my life doing.

“You know, I'm going to make another big movie; is it the Guardians or something else? I'm just going to figure it out over the next couple of weeks.”

Will someone else take the reins, or will Gunn go for it again? After all, he did say that “the most creatively fulfilling, freeing experience I've ever had making a film has been on Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2. Without a doubt.”

Watch this space.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2 hits UK cinemas on 28th April