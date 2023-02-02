The annual gag comes as North Americans observe the long-held tradition, which proposes that if a groundhog emerges from its burrow today to clear weather, it will see its shadow and return to its underground den – signifying six more weeks of winter.

Bill Murray comedy Groundhog Day is once again dominating the schedule on Sky Cinema Comedy today, which is airing the acclaimed romcom 11 times in a row.

However, if the weather is cloudy, then the groundhog will not see its shadow, indicating that springtime will arrive early this year. The most famous Groundhog Day ceremony is hosted in Pennsylvania, which is also the setting of the 1993 film.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Sky Cinema Comedy's unusual scheduling acknowledges both the event and the premise of Murray's Groundhog Day, which finds a jaded weatherman trapped in a time loop and seemingly doomed to relive the same day forever.

Just as Phil Connors (Murray) experiences 2nd February again and again and again, Sky viewers can now do the same with this heartwarming comedy, which won the BAFTA in 1994 for Best Original Screenplay.

More like this

Film fans have found Sky Cinema's Groundhog Day celebration to be quite charming, with one viewer reaching out to the channel in a tweet, telling them to "never change".

The broadcaster responded with "we go again," and later added that it will continue its novelty Groundhog Day schedule every year "for as long as the earth's still turning".

Groundhog Day served as a reunion for Murray and director Harold Ramis, who previously acted opposite one another in the 1984 comedy Ghostbusters and its sequel, while Andie MacDowell and Stephen Tobolowsky also star.

Groundhog Day is available on Sky Cinema and NOW. Find out more about how to sign up for Sky TV.

heck out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.