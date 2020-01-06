Meanwhile Waller-Bridge’s hit sitcom Fleabag took home the award for best television series – musical or comedy and Mendes’ epic WWI drama 1917 was successful in the best motion picture – drama, category.

Colman beat off competition from the likes of fellow Brit Jodie Comer (Killing Eve) and The Morning Show stars Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon to win the best actress in a drama series award for her turn in The Crown, while Waller-Bridge’s performance in Fleabag won her best actress in a comedy series ahead of Natasha Lyonne (Russian Doll) and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvellous Mrs Maisel).

Egerton was named best actor in a motion picture – musical or comedy for his performance as Elton John in Rocketman, coming in ahead of huge stars such as Leonardo Di Caprio (Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood) and Eddie Murphy (Dolemite is My Name) while Mendes (1917) was named best director amidst competition from heavyweights Martin Scorsese (The Irishman) and Quentin Tarantino.

More like this

Among the other British and Irish nominees on the night were Emma Thompson for Late Night, Daniel Craig for Knives Out and Andrew Scott for Fleabag.

Non-British winners on the night included Joaquin Phoenix who was named Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama for Joker, and Renee Zellweger whose portrayal of Judy Garland saw her get the nod in the best actress in a motion picture – drama category.

Succession was named best drama series and Chernobyl the Best television limited series or motion picture made for television, while there were also wins for Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood and Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite.

Advertisement

The full list of winners and nominees can be found here.