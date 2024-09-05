Boasting explosive stunts, a stellar cast and an intertwined timeline, it promises to be a high-octane watch.

But how can you get your hands on it in the UK? Read on to find out.

The Greatest Of All Time movie.

As of Thursday 5th September, the GOAT is being shown in UK cinemas across the country following a historic London premiere on Tuesday 3rd September.

More like this

The film's UK distributor Ahimsa Entertainment posted on social media to celebrate the occasion, writing: "London, witness history! Thalapathy Vijay and #TheGreatestOfAllTime on Leicester Square's world-famous outdoor screen TODAY — the first time a South Indian film is shown on this prestigious screen.

"This once-in-a-lifetime event runs ALL DAY. Our photographers arrive at 2PM to capture the excitement, so make sure you’re there!"

Is GOAT coming to streaming?

Following its theatrical release, it is expected the film will land on Netflix, though it's unclear at this stage when that may be.

We'll update this page as soon as a date is confirmed.

GOAT movie cast

The Greatest Of All Time movie.

Core cast list breakdown below:

Thalapathy Vijay as SATS officer MS Ghandi and Jeeyan 'Sanjay' Ghandi

Prashanth as Sunil Thiagarajan

Prabhu Deva as Kalyan Sundaram

Ajmal Ameer as Ajay

Mohan as Rajiv Menon

Jayaram as Nazir

Sneha as Ghandi's wife Anusuya "Anu" Gandhi (voice dubbed by Savitha Reddy)

Laila as Sunil's wife

Meenakshi Chaudhary as Srinidhi Thiagarajan (voice dubbed by MM Manasi)

Vaibhav as Sha

Yogi Babu as Diamond Babu

Premgi Amaren as Gandhi's brother-in-law and Jeevan's uncle

Yugendran as Abdul

GOAT movie plot

The Greatest Of All Time movie.

Vijay plays Ghandi, a lauded Special Anti-Terrorism Squad officer who suddenly retires following a botched mission, only to be reunited with his team years later after his past comes back to haunt him.

The actor plays both the older Ghandi and his son using de-ageing technology, the film is full of big reveals, including a sci-fi twist.

Is there a trailer for GOAT?

Yes! You can catch it below.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

GOAT was released in cinemas on Thursday 5th September.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch, visit our Film hub or check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.