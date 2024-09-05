GOAT movie release date, cast and latest news for Thalapathy Vijay film
Everything you need to know about the South Indian blockbuster.
South Indian blockbuster The Greatest of All Time is set to take audiences by storm.
Venkat Prabhu's Tamil-language film stars Thalapathy Vijay as former special anti-terrorist squad leader MS Ghandi, whose past comes back to haunt him – and pull him back into the action.
Boasting explosive stunts, a stellar cast and an intertwined timeline, it promises to be a high-octane watch.
But how can you get your hands on it in the UK? Read on to find out.
GOAT movie release date: How to watch in the UK
As of Thursday 5th September, the GOAT is being shown in UK cinemas across the country following a historic London premiere on Tuesday 3rd September.
The film's UK distributor Ahimsa Entertainment posted on social media to celebrate the occasion, writing: "London, witness history! Thalapathy Vijay and #TheGreatestOfAllTime on Leicester Square's world-famous outdoor screen TODAY — the first time a South Indian film is shown on this prestigious screen.
"This once-in-a-lifetime event runs ALL DAY. Our photographers arrive at 2PM to capture the excitement, so make sure you’re there!"
Is GOAT coming to streaming?
Following its theatrical release, it is expected the film will land on Netflix, though it's unclear at this stage when that may be.
We'll update this page as soon as a date is confirmed.
GOAT movie cast
Core cast list breakdown below:
- Thalapathy Vijay as SATS officer MS Ghandi and Jeeyan 'Sanjay' Ghandi
- Prashanth as Sunil Thiagarajan
- Prabhu Deva as Kalyan Sundaram
- Ajmal Ameer as Ajay
- Mohan as Rajiv Menon
- Jayaram as Nazir
- Sneha as Ghandi's wife Anusuya "Anu" Gandhi (voice dubbed by Savitha Reddy)
- Laila as Sunil's wife
- Meenakshi Chaudhary as Srinidhi Thiagarajan (voice dubbed by MM Manasi)
- Vaibhav as Sha
- Yogi Babu as Diamond Babu
- Premgi Amaren as Gandhi's brother-in-law and Jeevan's uncle
- Yugendran as Abdul
GOAT movie plot
Vijay plays Ghandi, a lauded Special Anti-Terrorism Squad officer who suddenly retires following a botched mission, only to be reunited with his team years later after his past comes back to haunt him.
The actor plays both the older Ghandi and his son using de-ageing technology, the film is full of big reveals, including a sci-fi twist.
Is there a trailer for GOAT?
Yes! You can catch it below.
GOAT was released in cinemas on Thursday 5th September.
