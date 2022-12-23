As well as another star-studded cast – including a number of high-profile cameos – the film also boasts a stellar soundtrack, which perhaps isn't too much of a surprise given it's named after an excellent Beatles song.

Knives Out sequel Glass Onion has finally arrived on Netflix – with Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc flying out to Greece to crack a very intriguing new case concerning the mysterious tech billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton).

In addition to the original score composed by Nathan Johnson – the cousin and regular collaborator of director Rian Johnson – hits from artists such as The Bee Gees, David Bowie and Nat King Cole can also be heard throughout the runtime.

Read on for the full list of tracks in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

Glass Onion soundtrack

Fugue in G Minor, BW 578 performed by Tatiana Nikolayeva, written by JS Bach

Mothership Connection (Star Child) performed by Parliament

Bach’s Music Box – ‘Little’ Fugue in G Minor performed by Brandon Frankenfield, written by JS Bach

Aeraki (To Thiliko) performed by Eleni Foureira

Blackbird performed by Edward Norton on guitar, written by John Lennon and Paul McCartney

Under the Bridge performed by Red Hot Chili Peppers

To Love Somebody performed by The Bee Gees

Take Me Home, Country Roads performed by Toots & the Maytals, written by John Denver, Bill Danoff and Taffy Nivert

Star performed by David Bowie

Starman performed by David Bowie

Cool Change performed by Little River Band

Mona Lisa performed by Nat King Cole

Glass Onion by The Beatles

