It’s a change to the character that parallels the game reboot of 2013, which reinterpreted Croft as darker and grittier – with a more functional wardrobe.

Vikander – who won a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for playing Gerda Wegener in The Danish Girl – will be the first to take up the role on the big screen since Jolie, who appeared in 2001's Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, and The Cradle Of Life two years later. However, her casting was something of a surprise after Star Wars' Daisy Ridley previously confirmed she'd been in talks for the role. Looks like Tomb Rey-der just wasn't meant to be.

So, what’s the reboot about? Well, we know the plot will centre on Lara's search for her father, seven years after his disappearance off the coast of Japan. We’ll just have to wait until next year to find out how these pictures fit in…

Tomb Raider will be released in cinemas March 2018