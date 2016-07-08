However, his reaction won’t have been quite what they expected – because Takei has revealed that he’s not a fan of their decision at all, despite previously petitioning series creator Rodenberry to include gay characters in the sci-fi series.

"I’m delighted that there’s a gay character," he told the Hollywood Reporter. "Unfortunately, it’s a twisting of Gene’s creation, to which he put in so much thought. I think it’s really unfortunate."

As Takei explained, he feels that the exhaustive research and planning Rodenberry put into creating his characters was dishonoured by changing Sulu’s sexuality, and when he spoke to director Justin Lin he urged him to create a new character instead.

More like this

"I said, 'This movie is going to be coming out on the 50th anniversary of Star Trek, the 50th anniversary of paying tribute to Gene Roddenberry, the man whose vision it was carried us through half a century. Honor him and create a new character. I urged them."

He concluded: "I really tried to work with these people when at long last the issue of gay equality was going to be addressed,” adding that he was “not going to change” his mind on the matter.

Guess that one backfired slightly...

Advertisement

Star Trek: Beyond will be released in UK cinemas on 22nd July