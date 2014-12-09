Lucas, who sold the Star Wars franchise (along with Lucasfilm) to Disney in 2012, says that he hasn't glimpsed JJ Abrams vision, "because it’s not in the movie theater. I like going to the movies and watching the whole thing there. I plan to see it when it’s released.”

Even so, Lucas didn't seem too enthusiastic to see what Abrams had done with the galaxy he created. When asked by New York Post's Page Six whether he was curious to see what Abrams had done with Episode VII, he replied, "Not really." An unusual answer considering that Lucas is credited as a creative consultant on the film and, according to Lucas' son, Jett Lucas, a year ago, was "constantly talking to J.J." about The Force Awakens.

Still, you can perhaps see why Lucas would be weary of saying too much. For a start, The Force Awakens is shrouded in secrecy. And also there's the fact that Lucas is perhaps jaded from being panned by fans and critics alike for the infamous prequel trilogy to his beloved '80s films.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens opens in cinemas on December 18th, 2015.