George Lucas is only person in the world not to have seen trailer for Star Wars: The Force Awakens
According to the creator of Star Wars, he's waiting to see JJ Abrams' film in a cinema
It is estimated that the trailer for Star Wars: The Force Awakens has been viewed over 100 million times worldwide –setting it on course to be the most watched film trailer ever. Do you know who's not among those 100 million, though? The original creator of Star Wars, George Lucas.
Yes, Mr Star Wars himself has not seen the 88-second teaser that has dominated pop culture for the past few weeks, admitting, “I don’t know anything about it. I haven’t seen it yet.”
Lucas, who sold the Star Wars franchise (along with Lucasfilm) to Disney in 2012, says that he hasn't glimpsed JJ Abrams vision, "because it’s not in the movie theater. I like going to the movies and watching the whole thing there. I plan to see it when it’s released.”
Even so, Lucas didn't seem too enthusiastic to see what Abrams had done with the galaxy he created. When asked by New York Post's Page Six whether he was curious to see what Abrams had done with Episode VII, he replied, "Not really." An unusual answer considering that Lucas is credited as a creative consultant on the film and, according to Lucas' son, Jett Lucas, a year ago, was "constantly talking to J.J." about The Force Awakens.
Still, you can perhaps see why Lucas would be weary of saying too much. For a start, The Force Awakens is shrouded in secrecy. And also there's the fact that Lucas is perhaps jaded from being panned by fans and critics alike for the infamous prequel trilogy to his beloved '80s films.
Star Wars: The Force Awakens opens in cinemas on December 18th, 2015.