While Lucasfilm's Kathleen Kennedy insisted Lucas "really liked" The Force Awakens, he clearly had the hump, telling Charlie Rose on CBS that the film's new owners had rejected his ideas: "The issue was, ultimately, they looked at the stories and they said, 'We want to make something for the fans'... they decided they were going to do their own thing so I decided, 'Fine. I’ll go my way and I let them go their way.'"

But Edwards' stand-alone Star Wars movie, starring Felicity Jones, seems to have had more of a positive reception than JJ Abrams's sequel.

"Two days ago, we got to show George the movie," Edwards revealed at a Rogue One press event.

More like this

"We all had a phone call and I got to speak with him yesterday. And I don’t want to put words into his mouth, but I can honestly say that I can die happy now. He really liked the movie, so it meant a lot.

"To be honest, and no offence to anyone here, it was the most important review to me... and I will take that conversation to the grave.

"It was a real privilege and his opinion means the world to me."

Advertisement

Rogue One: a Star Wars Story will be released in UK cinemas on 15th December